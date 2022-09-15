Mexican deputies approve extending the presence of the Army in the streets | News

With 335 votes in favor, 152 against and one abstention, the Mexican deputies approved this Wednesday a reform presented to extend the period of participation of the armed forces in public security tasks in the country until the year 2028.

The proposal, presented by the former ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which modifies the fifth transitional article of the Constitution, also proposes the creation of a bicameral commission to monitor the reform, as well as a six-monthly report on the progress and training of the civil security forces.

Once the process is completed in the lower house, the reform will be turned over to the Senate for discussion and voting.

The PRI proposal received the support of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), which supports the government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and his allies, the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Party.

Those who voted against were the legislators of the National Action Party (PAN), Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and the Citizen Movement (MC).

The morenista deputy Juan Ramiro Robledo, defending the opinion, said that the National Guard requires more time and still needs the support of the Navy and the Army.

When the National Guard was created, in 2019, the legislators approved that while that civil body developed its structure, it would be supported by the army in security tasks until March 27, 2024, a term that is now intended to be extended until 2028.





