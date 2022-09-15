Approval of the sixth extension of the emergency regime in El Salvador | News

The Legislative Assembly (unicameral parliament) of El Salvador extended on Wednesday, the eve of the anniversary of independence, for the sixth time, the emergency regime, for an additional 30 days.

With this new approval, El Salvador will reach seven months with the suspension of three constitutional rights, after the wave of murders experienced in the last weekend of March, and which caused the establishment of the regime at the request of President Nayib Bukele.

The initiative was promoted in the Assembly by the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, and the Minister of Defense, René Merino Monroy.

Villatoro tried to defend his proposal: “We have seen that the population has demonstrated and is in total agreement with the implementation of the regime. The only ones who disagree are those who are affected.”

The Government also proposed reforms to the Law Against Organized Crime, the Special Law for the Intervention of Telecommunications, and the Telecommunications Law.

A proposal from the Nuevas Ideas party was also incorporated to reform articles of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Bukele’s government explained that in the case of the first reform, the idea is to expand the concept of “organized crime”, in addition to “unifying the procedures related to criminal proceedings relating to all the accused who are attributed the commission of criminal acts”.

In the case of laws related to telecommunications and the intervention of these, it is ensured that the aim is “to strengthen the procedures and tools of criminal prosecution (…) by obtaining effective incriminating elements for the offer and production of The proof in criminal proceedings”.

