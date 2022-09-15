Independence anniversary celebrated with parade in Nicaragua | News

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Saavedra led the celebration parade on Wednesday on the eve of the 201st anniversary of the Independence of Central America and the 166th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Brazil commemorates independence bicentennial amid challenges

The president took the oath before the national flag together with students, education authorities and Nicaraguan families to reaffirm, as is traditional, the commitment of youth to the development of the nation.

In this sense, Ortega expressed that “we swear to God, to the country, to our families, to our national heroes and heroes, that we will continue studying with a vocation and spirit of service to fulfill our personal dreams and contribute to the development of our country.”

At the same time, the head of state added that “so that we have a dignified life every day, in peace and tranquility and that all Nicaraguan families feel strong and blessed with our model of Christian, socialist and supportive ideals and values. So we swear.”

On the other hand, the leader of the Sandinista Front assured that “now we have been advancing, always fighting against those who try to restore what will no longer return. That past of extreme poverty, of deaths, of war will not return.

After finishing the act, the president pointed out that the parade is “a gift for all families, from those with more resources to those in more humble conditions who have managed to see this beautiful gift of love, of peace on television.” ”.

Also present at the parade held on Avenida de Bolívar a Chávez in Managua were Vice President Rosario Murillo; the Minister of Education, Lilliam Esperanza Herrera Moreno and the Minister of the Family, Johanna Flores, among other authorities.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source