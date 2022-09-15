Buenos Aires teachers unions reject new school year in Argentina | News

Latin America

Argentine teachers’ unions expressed their rejection on Tuesday of the school calendar established by the Government of the city of Buenos Aires (capital), which scheduled three of the five training days of the Institutional Improvement Space (EMI) for Saturdays during the new school year of 2023.

The announcement was made by the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who at a press conference announced that next year’s teaching calendar will begin at the end of February and will run until December 22, with 192 days of classes.

Rodríguez Larreta reported the decision to reduce the days that students lose due to EMI; however, teachers’ unions allege that Saturdays are not considered part of the working day, which is why they consider that “our historical demand for in-service training” is being attacked.

In this sense, the Union of Education Workers (UTE-Ctera) questioned the decision of the Buenos Aires authorities, and through a statement classified it as a new attack, which “seeks to disregard the statute and the rights conquered by the teachers”.

The union assured that Rodríguez Larreta’s decision intends to use the harassment of teachers as the central axis of his presidential campaign for next year, so the measure, taken without consulting the Federal Council of Education (CFE), is based on the political marketing.

“With this announcement they intend to subjugate rights historically conquered by workers, constituting a clear example of harassment of teaching, which cannot bend or break with its policies,” stressed the main teachers’ union in Argentina.

For its part, the Ademys teachers’ union also called for a protest in front of the Ministry of Education for Thursday morning, to formally request the normalization of Public Acts in the Program, which were arbitrarily suspended 4 months ago, according to what they said. it’s a statement.



