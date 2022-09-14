Peruvian president invites the president of Congress to a working meeting | News

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, invited this Tuesday the new leader of Congress, José Williams Zapata, to a coordination and work meeting, in order to build a single agenda for the common interest of the nation.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the president shared a letter in which he congratulated the new president of Congress for his election, and indicated that the meeting could be held at the Government Palace.

“Within the framework of the general government policy that the Executive Power has been promoting and the need to strengthen dialogue with the Legislative Power to build a single national agenda, always thinking about our democracy, the constitutional State, and a better future for all Peruvians,” the text refers.

Subsequently, Williams, from the Avanza País party, issued a letter to respond to the invitation of the head of state, indicating that the meeting could be held on September 16, at 09:00 (local time), in the facilities of the Legislative Palace.

“Opportunity in which we will be able to evaluate the different legislative initiatives presented by the Executive Power and those proposed by the different parliamentary groups, which will make up the Legislative Agenda of the Annual Period of Sessions 2022-2023,” he said.

Since President Castillo assumed the Presidency of the country in July 2021, there have been constant conflicts between the Executive Power and the opposition majority Congress.

During that period, the head of state has appointed four different ministerial cabinets with various restructurings, has faced censorship of ministers, discredits and accusations of all kinds, including two vacancy attempts from Parliament.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



