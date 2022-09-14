Guatemalan journalist accused of instigating violence released | News

Guatemalan journalist Carlos Choc was released on Tuesday and exonerated from the charge of inciting violence after being arrested in 2021 during an indigenous demonstration.

Judge Aníbal Arteaga, head of the Criminal Court of First Instance of Puerto Barrios, in the northeastern department of Izabal, dismissed the accusations against the communicator because “there were not enough elements to support the accusation by the Public Ministry (MP)”.

“Since January 2022 I have not been able to carry out my work as a journalist, nor move freely. I am very grateful to my lawyers,” Choc said as he left court.

The journalist had been accused of physical assault by 13 agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) during a demonstration against the Guatemalan Nickel Company (CGN) in the town of El Estor, some 300 kilometers northwest of Guatemala City, the capital. from the country.

The reporter for the digital media Prensa Comunitaria documented the repression of the protests, while the local residents imposed a roadblock to oppose the exploitation of the Fénix mine, the largest open-pit mine in Guatemala.

The community journalist had previously been challenged for his work in an indigenous demonstration related to the mining contamination of Lake Izabal and as a result of the event he says he suffered “threats and a raid on his home for his investigative work.”

In July of this year, the Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín was also arrested, accused of money laundering, just five days after uttering forceful criticism against the government of the current president, Alejandro Giammattei.

According to the Red Rompe El Miedo Guatemala, journalism is a high-risk exercise in that country, since in 2019 it ranked 116th among the 180 nations on the world list of press freedom.

