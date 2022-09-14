They hold Colombia responsible for the disappearance of a trade unionist | News

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) on Tuesday held the State of Colombia responsible for the forced disappearance of trade unionist and militant of the Colombian Communist Party Pedro Movilla in 1993.

The IACHR ruling found the State of Colombia internationally responsible for the forced disappearance of Pedro Julio Movilla Galarcio, as well as for the violations of different human rights, to the detriment of him and his family members.

The judges of the IACHR concluded that the Colombian State violated the judicial guarantees of the Movilla family due to the lack of investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the crime.

Almost 30 years after his disappearance, the Colombian authorities have still not found the remains of trade unionist Pedro Julio Movilla.

According to the IACHR, given that there were notes from military intelligence on Movilla’s trade union and political activities, it must be assumed that they sought to be punished or prevented through the forced disappearance to which he was subjected.

The IACHR determined that in the case of the trade unionist, the State applied the doctrine of national security, under the purported justification of fighting against the communist threat and subversion.

It also ordered compensation of more than 1,500 million pesos (360,000 dollars) to the family of the disappeared union leader and his lawyers from the José Alvear Restrepo Collective, within a maximum period of one year.

It also demanded that the state advance in a rigorous search for the remains of Pedro Julio Movilla, preparing a specific search plan with the participation of the family within 3 months and submitting it to the Court.

The Inter-American Court ordered the state that within a year after the ruling, it must submit a report to the judges detailing the compliance given to the measures ordered in the document.





