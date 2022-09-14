Five books you should read by the Uruguayan Mario Benedetti | News

The Uruguayan poet and playwright Mario Benedetti, was born on September 14, 1920, becoming one of the most recognized Latin American writers in the region and in the world.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Get to know some famous phrases of Federico García Lorca

Benedetti was part of the so-called Generation of 45. Various genres such as novels, essays, short stories and poetry are evidenced in his works.

With his publications he captivated readers from all over the world, and was recognized with several awards: Jristo Botev from Bulgaria (1984), Golden Flame (1987), Silver Morosoli (1996), Son Latinos (2000), Etnosur (2004) , Morosoli de Oro (2006), and the Letters Prize of the Cultural Fund of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Americas (2008), among others.

Here is a list of five works by Benedetti that you should read to learn more about this Latin American writer:

1. The Indelible Eve (1945)

According to the Mario Benedetti Foundation, it was the first book by the Uruguayan author that had a first edition and was never published again.

Photo: Mario Benedetti Foundation 2. Incident and novel (1948)

“Parallel to poetry, short stories and even before the writing of novels, beyond his understanding of other people’s literature, Benedetti found in that critical dedication a way to solidify and maximize his work,” asserts the Foundation.

Photo: Mario Benedetti Foundation 3. Only in the meantime (1950)

This collection of poems was one of the first authorized by the author to be included in his Inventario compilation, which also has the poem Asunción de ti, written for his wife Luz López Alegre.

Photo: Mario Benedetti Foundation 4. The report (1958)

The Mario Benedetti Foundation reports that it is a “play published in a double volume entitled Two Comedies, which also includes the piece Ida y Vuelta”.

Photo: Mario Benedetti Foundation 5. Who among us (1953)

After its publication it was described as “the most promising book that our fiction literature has produced in these years”.

Photo: Caile

It was the first novel by the Uruguayan author and has been translated into four languages: French, English, Italian and Portuguese.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source