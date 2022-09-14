The number of people evacuated due to rains in Honduras rises to 300 | News

At least 300 people were evacuated Tuesday from poor neighborhoods in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, due to persistent rains that have caused houses to collapse and landslides, local media reported.

According to reports, the army has forcibly transferred several families who refuse to leave despite the dangers in the Guillén neighborhood, northeast of the city, with a red alert decreed by the authorities.

“The order of the day is to ensure people’s lives because what is here is an imminent danger,” the head of the rescue group, Colonel César Canales, told the press.

“We had to vacate our homes, our dreams, our efforts,” Angelina Hernández, a local resident, lamented to the press.

For his part, the delegate of the Permanent Commission of Contingencies (Copeco) in the region, Roger Aguirre, declared that this number of people is due to the fifty homes destroyed so far and that the operation is still ongoing.

Aguirre also explained that the landslides are due to the saturation of the soil after weeks of rain.

Tegucigalpa, with more than a million inhabitants, is one of the most vulnerable areas in the country due to its rugged geography, with elevations and slopes where humble people live, and the scene of recurring mudslides.

So far this year, more than a dozen people have died from the rains in Honduras, which have their most active season between May and November.





