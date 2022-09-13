Murder of union leader reported in southeastern Colombia | News

The Workers’ Union of the Oil Industry (USO) confirmed this Sunday the death of the union leader Sibares Lamprea Vargas in Barrancabermeja, a port city located in the west of the Colombian department of Santander.

As detailed by the union in a statement, Lamprea Vargas, 42, worked as a security guard at Ecopetrol and as Secretary of Administrative Affairs of the USO subdirectorate, and on Saturday night he was intercepted by two gunmen who were traveling on a bicycle around the Camilo Torres park.

From the rear of the vehicle, one of the men repeatedly opened fire on Lamprea Vargas, fatally wounding him. The witnesses requested an ambulance, but minutes after arriving at the health unit, the body lost vital signs and the doctors confirmed his death.

“We found out about the attack they did to our colleague who was the leader of the security guards, a contractor worker. We demand that Ecopetrol and the Barrancabermeja authorities carry out the respective investigations so that this crime does not go unpunished,” urged the vice president of the USO, Dave Gomez.

The fact is under investigation by the police, since it is unknown if the union leader had received recent death threats; In this sense, the leaders of the USO convened an extraordinary security council for this day, in order to analyze any fact that may affect the work of the unions in the region.

Lamprea Vargas was also a member of the Association of Security Guards of Barrancabermeja and Magdalena Medio, so his murder has shocked the entire community of those territories.

