They prohibit Bolsonaro from using civic images for electoral purposes | News

The minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of Brazil, Benedito Gonçalves, prohibited this Sunday the president and current candidate Jair Bolsonaro from using images of the civic act for Independence in the cities of Brasilia (capital) and Rio de Janeiro last 7 September as electoral campaign material.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula condemns climate of hate at campaign event in Sao Paulo, Brazil

At the request of the Brazil Hope Front, of the candidate Lula da Silva, the magistrate analyzed the evidence where the current president of that country is favored electorally with a view to his re-election, through the use of recordings of the celebration, made by the local media TV Brazil.

“In fact, the use of images of the official celebration in electoral propaganda is aimed at damaging the isonomy, because it uses the action of the head of state, sometimes inaccessible to any of the other competitors, to project the image of the candidate”, argued the minister in the text of the decision.

����The Electoral Power prohibited Bolsonaro from using the images of the civic act of Independence for electoral purposes. It was a public act with the participation of the Head of State, inaccessible to other candidates and makes believe that those present would be his voters, he says.

– André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

September 11, 2022

Observing the images, the judge determined that they suggest the presence of thousands of people in support of Bolsonaro’s re-election, when in fact they were celebrating a civic date.

Gonçalves gave a 24-hour ultimatum to President Bolsonaro and Vice President Walter Braga Netto, to cease the dissemination of their physical figures in official acts such as electoral propaganda, established a daily fine of 10,000 reais if the regulations are not complied with and indicated that the president has up to five days to present your defense.

The minister also urged TV Brasil to edit the videos that appear on its YouTube channel to eliminate the shots where Bolsonaro appears, and if they do not comply, they would also have to pay a daily fine of 10,000 reais.

During the day of last Saturday, local Brazilian television broadcast propaganda announcements in favor of the re-election of the current president, where thousands of people gathered in the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, and the edge of Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, with the in order to convince undecided voters.

On September 7, Bolsonario made use of an official act to express himself as a candidate for the presidential elections on October 2. His contenders and Brazilian politicians announced that given the facts, they would resort to the Judiciary.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source