They denounce a new massacre in Colombia, number 77 during 2022 | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) denounced this Sunday the perpetration of a new massacre in Colombia, this time the event occurred in the department of Santander, located in the north.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombia: Popular government on the march and extreme right on the prowl

According to Indepaz, the massacre left four people murdered and took place in the village of Buenos Aires, located in the municipality of Landázuri, “among those killed is a minor under 13 years of age, his brother and his parents,” they note.

“The victims were identified as Álvaro Díaz, who worked as a teacher in the area, his wife Loiden Acuña Pérez, his son Johan Sebastián Díaz Acuña and his daughter,” indicates Indepaz.

Massacre #77 occurred in 2022

09/10/22

Landazuri, Santander

Four members of a family were murdered with a knife in the Buenos Aires village of the municipality of Landázuri, Santander, including a 13-year-old girl, her brother and her parents. pic.twitter.com/7ZAwNteSWI

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

September 11, 2022

Preliminary reports detail that the perpetrators of the event set fire to the corpses to erase evidence, “two of the alleged attackers appeared dead some time after the event occurred,” adds the Institute.

The Colombian authorities indicate that the following illegal armed groups are present in the department of Santander: The Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), the National Liberation Army (ELN), and local gangs.

The humanitarian situation in Colombia is dramatic, Indepaz asserts that so far this year 77 massacres have been perpetrated, as well as the murder of 126 social leaders and 34 ex-combatants covered by the Peace Agreement.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source