They will create in Chile a search plan for the disappeared during the dictatorship | News

They will create in Chile a search plan for the disappeared during the dictatorship

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, announced this Sunday that a search plan will be created for people who disappeared during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

“There are more than 1,192 disappeared detainees that we still do not know where they are, it is not acceptable, it is not tolerable, we cannot naturalize them,” emphasized the president from the Palacio de La Moneda.

At the same time, the head of state noted that vindicating the memory of former President Salvador Allende and the other victims is not from the past, but from the present, “the memory of President Salvador Allende and the thousands of victims of the military junta is not only object of the past, but a mobilizing exercise”. he added he.

President Boric emphasized that the missing persons search plan will work together with the organizations of relatives of the victims.

“49 years ago these walls witnessed a serene firmness with which a group of Chilean men and women tried to defend democratic institutions, while being overwhelmed by force of arms,” ​​said the head of state, recalling the coup Allende suffered for part of Pinochet.

According to human rights organizations, in the military dictatorship of Pinochet more than 3,200 people are counted, between disappeared and murdered. Currently, thousands of families demand truth, justice and comprehensive reparation.





