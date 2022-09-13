Lightning strike leaves at least one dead in El Salvador | News

Lightning struck this Sunday in the Joya Galana canton, in the Salvadoran municipality of Nejapa, as a result of heavy rains, leaving at least one dead and six injured.

Local media detail that the incident occurred while the victims were watching a soccer game on a local field; and as a result of heavy rainfall they were forced to take refuge in a tree, which was hit by the electric shock.

The deceased has been identified as Cristino Mejía, 26, and who was transferred to a Quezaltepeque health unit along with the other injured, whose current health condition is stable.

By the way, one of the witnesses stated that “we arrived at the field, we saw a light that hit a tree and it fell on the side of the partner’s heart. He burned it and (the lightning) struck about eight more comrades and they were unconscious”.

To which he added that all the members of the team tried to transfer him with the Commandos, along with the other wounded to assist them with first aid, including Santamaría.

Experts from the Ministry of the Environment of the Central American nation explained that “it is not recommended to be under trees when it rains because if lightning strikes you can be electrocuted, because the trunk acquires a charge from the energy that flows inside, and if you find yourself close that energy will jump from the trunk to your body”.

