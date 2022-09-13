Fireworks explosion leaves one dead and 39 injured in Mexico | News

Mexican authorities reported this Sunday that the explosion of fireworks that occurred on Saturday night in the town of San Nicolás Coatepec, located in the municipality of Santiago Tianguistenco, State of Mexico, left one person dead and 39 injured.

The Government of Santiago Tianguistenco indicated in a statement published on its Facebook social network account that it received “the unfortunate news of the death of Eufemio Reyes Ramírez, one of the people affected by the events that occurred in the Villa de San Nicolás Coatepec.”

He also expressed his sincere condolences to the family and friends of Reyes Ramírez, at the same time that he communicated that they are directly monitoring and supporting the affected people.

Hours earlier, the Tianguistenco government had indicated that as a result of the explosion 40 people were injured, of which 27 had minor injuries, six were hospitalized in serious condition and seven were stable.

According to witnesses, the residents were celebrating a patron saint’s party in front of the church of the town of San Nicolás Coatepec when a person carrying a fireworks game called a “torito” got too close to where there were more fireworks, causing a strong explosion.

The municipal president of Santiago Tianguistenco, Diego Moreno Valle, went this Sunday to the local hospitals where the injured were taken, to express his support for the injured and their families.

