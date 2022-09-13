Lula seeks alliances with a view to a possible future government in Brazil | News

The candidate for the presidency of Brazil and leader of the Workers’ Party (PT), Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva met this Sunday with the former Minister of the Environment Marina Silva in search of alliances for his possible Ministerial Cabinet.

According to the former president, Silva presented him with “proposals for a more sustainable and fair Brazil that once again protects the environment.”; after years of estrangement between the two politicians.

To which he added that “today, at my invitation, after many years, I have met again with Marina Silva. We remember our history, since we met. We talked for two hours and she presented me with proposals for a more sustainable, fairer Brazil that once again protects the environment,” Lula wrote on Twitter.

The PT is trying to get closer to Marina, who is a candidate for federal deputy in this year’s elections; and she received the position of lieutenant governor of São Paulo in Fernando Haddad’s candidacy; to which she refused, alleging preference in her work to consolidate the Network and, in correspondence with this, her candidacy for federal deputy.

In this sense, political analysts consider it an important “shooter” of votes, capable of expanding the party’s seats in the House of Representatives.

Marina was Minister of the Environment in the Lula Government between 2003 and 2008. The following year she left the PT and ran for the Presidency of the Republic in 2010, for the PV, against Dilma Rousseff, the PT candidate. She ran for the same position for the RSP in 2014 and for Rede in 2018.

Looking ahead to the presidential elections, Lula shows an advantage in terms of voting intentions over the current head of state Jair Bolsonaro, with approximately 45 percent of the electoral ballots.





