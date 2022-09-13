Mexican President highlights the importance of social programs | News

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, affirmed that the social programs promoted by his government have made positive progress in combating the scourges of insecurity and violence.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Sovereign Vaccine is recognized by the Mexican Health Committee

“We are taming the problem of insecurity and violence” in the country and the social programs “are having an effect,” said the Mexican leader, who this weekend met with representatives of indigenous communities from the mountains of Durango, Nayarit and Jalisco, located in the northwest of the country.

Within the framework of this tour, López Obrador presented a security plan designed for Gran Nayar, which includes the territories of the Sierra de Nayarit, Jalisco, Durango and Zacatecas.

Yesterday and today we visited indigenous communities of the Sierra de Durango, Nayarit and Jalisco. The Justice Plan for the Huichol, Cora, Tepehuano and Mexicanero peoples was approved. Here, with Wixárika girls and boys. pic.twitter.com/HH5EHCYpj3

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

September 11, 2022

During the meetings, the leaders of the Mexican ethnic groups asked the president to build barracks for the National Guard.

To which, López Obrador promised the construction of the requested barracks, so that the native communities “can have security and protection as they deserve.”

The president said that the indigenous communities “have taken care of and preserved the tranquility in their towns, nothing more than that there are already very powerful groups in crime and the support of the State is required.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source