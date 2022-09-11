Rescue efforts continue for miners trapped in Ecuador | News

Ecuadorian firefighters continue to rescue two workers who are trapped in a mine located in the Ponce Enríquez region, Azuay, in the southern part of the country.

The National Risk and Emergency Management Service (Sngre) explained that the rescue actions are maintained in the mine known as “Señor de Roma”, to remove the injured workers since last Thursday.

“For unknown reasons, the collapse of a strut that supported a beam with filler material in the Señor de Roma mine occurred, as a result of which the access to it was closed and two people were preliminarily reported trapped,” the entity explained. .

Local media reported that sounds were detected inside the mine, presumably made by the trapped workers to be identified.

In this sense, the rescuers are involved in accessing the part of the mine where the noises are heard.

Similarly, experts from the municipal government of Ponce Enríquez have joined the work, along with other mine operators and residents of the area.

The Muyuyacu mining region, with an area of ​​more than 1,170 hectares, is located in the Ponce Enríquez area, where the branch of the Andes is located, rich in minerals, agricultural work and where bananas and cocoa are mainly produced.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



