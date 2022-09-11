Sovereign Vaccine is recognized by the Mexican Health Committee | News

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of Mexico, through the New Molecules Committee, gave this Saturday a favorable technical opinion on the Cuban Sovereign vaccine to combat the spread of Covid-19.

“Sovereign Vaccine receives a favorable technical opinion from the New Molecules Committee (…) This product consists of a protein conjugate of recombinant SARS-CoV-2 protein S receptor binding domain (RBD) with tetanus toxoid, with aluminum hydroxide as an adjuvant”, highlights the Mexican Commission.

Likewise, the health authority details that the study presents evidence that confirms that the use of the Sovereign in adults is effective for the population that has not been previously immunized.

“It should be noted that this vaccine, presented by Neuronic Mexicana SA de CV and Finlay Institute of Vaccines, is the second of Latin American origin to be evaluated before this group of experts,” indicates the statement of the New Molecules Committee.

Despite the illegal sanctions that Cuba is suffering from the White House, its health authorities in Havana have made progress in the scientific development of three vaccines against Covid-19, such as Soberana, Soberana 02 and Abdala, which contribute to the spread of the virus on the island.

