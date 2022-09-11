President Fernández urges brotherhood in Argentina | News

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, led this Saturday a mass for Peace and Fraternity of the people in the Basilica of Luján, which had the objective of promoting union and reconciliation among the compatriots.

“We participated in the “Mass for peace and brotherhood of Argentine men and women.” As we heard in the homily: “for the country, for this house, this family that we are. Difficult, complex. But family at last. We are Argentina”. Today we have met to reflect,” said the dignitary.

In addition to the head of state, several ministers, legislators and members of social organizations and defenders of human rights from Argentina also attended the conclave,

The mass was officiated by Archbishop Jorge Scheinig and convened by the local mayor, Leonardo Boto, after the assassination attempt against the Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández, occurred on the first day of the current month.

“We live in an extremely delicate time. Social peace is fragile and threatened. We are responsible for securing it and taking care of it,” Scheinig said.

Among the ministers present were Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero; the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro; Science, Technology and Innovation Daniel Filmus; and that of Tristán Bauer Culture.

Likewise, the Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel; the Secretary of Human Rights Horacio Pietragalla; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Cecilia Moreau; Senator Oscar Parrilli; the governor of the province of Buenos, Axel Kicillof; among other connoted figures.

At the end of the activity, the Minister of Foreign Affairs lamented the absence in the congregation, despite the fact that the main purpose was to promote actions of dialogue and peace.

Cafiero took the opportunity to reiterate his rejection of the assassination attempt against Vice President Cristina Fernández, an act that he classified as the most serious act of political violence since the return of democracy to the Latin American nation.





