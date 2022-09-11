Death toll from shipwreck in Brazil rises to 20 | News

The death toll after the shipwreck of a boat in the area of ​​the mouth of the Amazon River, Pará state, northern Brazil, has risen to 20, official sources reported.

Details the Secretary of Public Security of the state of Pará, that this Saturday two other bodies of lifeless women were rescued by divers, the last one at the end of the day, bringing the total to 12 dead, in addition to five men and three children.

Said entity detailed that there are also 65 survivors among passengers and crew, so it is presumed that 85 people were traveling on the boat.

Although, in view of its status as a clandestine transport vessel, and lacking authorization for inter-municipal passenger transport, there are no records of passengers and crew members, so even more bodies could be found imprisoned by the sinking of it.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian navy, in charge of the rescue tasks, said in a statement that it has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the accident.

The shipwreck occurred near Saudade beach on the island of Cotijuba. The boat belongs to the company M. Souza Navegação and was notified by the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Public Services of Pará (Arcon), for making the journey illegally between the town of Camará, in the city of Cachoeira do Arari , in the Marajó archipelago, towards Belém.

