Presidential Candidate Lula da Silva Condemns Climate of Hate at Election Campaign Rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil | News

The candidate for the presidency of Brazil for the Workers’ Party (PT), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, condemned this Saturday in a political campaign event in Sao Paulo the existing climate of hatred, after learning of a second political assassination this Friday.

Lula reaffirms commitment to the reconstruction of Brazil

The former president expressed in the massive event held in Taobao da Serra that the Government must guarantee the people opportunities to achieve their goals.

In addition to holding current president Jair Bolsonaro responsible for the death of woodcutter Benito Cardoso dos Santos at the hands of one of his followers in Rio de Janeiro, which the former head of state considered abnormal and unacceptable.

In this sense, he avoided that “the Brazilian people deserve a fraternal government, without hate speech, that seeks the well-being of all and guarantees food on the plate every day.”

To which he added that the nation needs to recover life, smile, feel free and move forward together towards the restoration of public security, social justice and well-being.

The murder of Cardoso dos Santos in Rio de Janeiro joins another similar one perpetrated two months ago in Mato Grosso; as well as the threats against leftist leaders and candidates, defenders of the ideas of the PT leader.

By the way, under the slogan “hope will overcome fear”, which Lula also uses in his race towards the presidential elections, popular movements and trade union centers organized this Saturday (10) acts in defense of the PT and against Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in at least 24 cities in the country.

Grouped by the Central of Popular Movements (CMP), the World March of Women (MMM), the Movement of Rural Landless Workers (MST), the Movement of Homeless Workers, and the Union of Blacks for Equality ( Unegro), demonstrations took place in Maceió (AL), Salvador (BA), Fortaleza (CE), and João Pessoa (PB).

In addition to other similar ones in Manaus (AM), Belém (PA), Brasilia (DF), Campo Grande (MS), Vitória (ES), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Paulo (SP) and Florianópolis (SC); as a call to defend democracy and overcome hunger, unemployment and inequality in the South American country”.





