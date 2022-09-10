Repudiation is not enough | Opinion

“Even the most complicated lie is simpler than the truth”

Paul Valery

The failed attack against the Vice President of the Nation, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, was not an isolated incident. It was the consequence of years and decades of a policy of hate, discrimination and totally in tune with the owners of the country.

They are the same ones that brutally repressed during the so-called tragic Patagonia, almost 100 years ago.

Later they bombed the Plaza de Mayo, killing more than 350 civilians (including women and children who went to school) who were wandering around the historic place, one cold morning in June 1955. That bombing was the beginning of the overthrow of a national government. and popular, an objective achieved three months later to impose curfews, persecute opponents and shoot some of them the following year. They are the same ones who initiated and supported the genocidal civic-military coup in 1976, a coup that allowed them to impose a neoliberal economic project of looting, regardless of the fact that they used torture, brutal repression, kidnapping of babies and the physical disappearance of 30,000 Argentines.

The last 15 years of the controversial Argentine history passed through new weapons, more sophisticated, but just as exterminating.

Yesterday’s assassination attempt in the Recoleta neighborhood was very similar to what happened in Mexico against former presidential candidate LuIs Donaldo Colosio, which led to an unknown Mario Aburto being jailed, under the theory of the lone hit man.

What happened yesterday is framed in a context of opponents who have become serial haters, staunch enemies of any national and popular government, which they usually describe as populist, corrupt or call them with contempt like Argenzuela, for their adherence to the Bolivarian government.

These self-appointed opponents not only failed completely during their governments, but also displayed the worst corruption, diverting public money to tax havens, causing millions of dollars to leak currency and therefore illegitimate debts that ended up being paid by national governments, that is, the The people are cheated again and pay private debts with interest.

However, repudiation is not enough, where many of those hater politicians, in a cynical and lying manner, expressed their rejection of the shameful act of a marginal neo-Nazi. Yesterday’s events are the product of the hatred of the right, of the constant drumming of the hegemonic media making people believe what they say in order to destroy the image of popular leadership, they are the grandchildren and children of the murderers and those responsible for the bombing of Plaza de Mayo and the genocide of the military dictatorship. They are the so-called “countrymen” and relatives of soybean and cereal exporters who sub-invoice the contents of their ships to earn more individually and not pay the corresponding taxes. They are also townspeople who have not reflected properly because no one took care of or takes care of training them politically and socially to investigate and fight for the truth – as Rodolfo Walsh argued – and understand the threat of inequality and despotism.

But we must also recognize that beyond having crossed all the limits, what happened is the responsibility of a government that was characterized by its extreme lukewarmness, by the non-execution of great electoral promises, which not only disappointed the voters themselves (as was proven in the midterm elections in 2021) but they emboldened a right that only comes to destroy to continue deepening inequality, concentrating its profits in a few hands.

It is time to take structural reforms, to not allow channels that incite violence to continue on the air, that continue with their hate speech and absolute disdain towards everything that has popular content. To take action against the judges who file lawsuits and complaints that could compromise them with the powerful. Call for a massive act of repudiation where true popular power is exercised, denouncing the great swindlers of the Nation, including judges, journalists and representatives who violated the Constitution for the sake of establishing themselves as operators who only see for their personal enrichment, to understand once and for all that there is no longer a place for the lukewarm and the faint-hearted.

Remember our dear Che when he said that “moderates sooner or later end up betraying you.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source