Public Manager of Social Security begins activities in Bolivia | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, reported this Friday on the beginning of the activities of the Public Manager of Long-Term Social Security in the country, which will allow the State to administer the pension system.

During an act at the headquarters of the Presidency, the Casa Grande del Pueblo, the president stressed that this measure “deepens sovereignty in the administration of the Bolivian economy”, and contributes to leaving the dependence of the private sector on the Administrators of Pension Funds (AFP).

“On a historic day for the country, we started the activities of the Public Manager in the Administration of the Contributory and Semi-contributory Regimes of the Comprehensive Pension System”, highlighted the head of state through his account on the social network Twitter.

Arce stated that from now on citizens who want to join and contribute to their retirement may do so through the Public Manager.

In addition, the president emphasized that, to reach this moment, he had to go a long way and overcome various interests, both internal and external, that sought to stop the process. “Today (the Manager) starts with the registration of all the new contributors to the system,” he said.

“No more dependence on the private sector, on the APFs, on that technology that was imposed on Bolivians at the time as if it were the panacea for the resolution of pensions in our country,” said the president.

The Executive also highlighted the work of the workers to consolidate this achievement, asserting that Bolivians have a pension system “that gradually does justice to workers at the time of retirement.”





