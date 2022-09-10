Venezuelan President Reiterates Willingness for Trade to Flow with Colombia | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reiterated this Friday his willingness so that, with the reopening of the border with Colombia, the commercial exchange between both nations flows, as part of the strengthening of bilateral relations.

The president considered it positive that on September 26 the land borders will open and flights between the two countries will resume. “Step by step. How good it is to have relations of dialogue, communication, understanding, respect, cooperation, solidarity, and love with Colombia,” he said.

In addition, he indicated that the reopening of the borders will allow the purchase and sale of products from both nations, for which “it is estimated that this year we could reach 2,000 million dollars of exchange between Colombia and Venezuela.”

“We have an exportable supply from Venezuela, it is not like before, things have changed. How nice to have good relations with Colombia and to be able to speak with sincerity and claim the glorious history that saw us born from the sword of the Liberator Simón Bolívar”, emphasized the head of state.

Venezuela is ready to export its products

The president stressed that Venezuela is becoming increasingly important in the global energy and economic table, and that his country is ready to export its products to the markets that are needed.

“I tell Europe, the European Union and the United States that Venezuela is here and in order with our oil and gas to stabilize the world,” he said.

On the other hand, he rejected the campaigns launched by the United States (US) against Venezuela and reiterated that both nations can maintain relations of respect and cooperation at the highest level.

“The Venezuelan people stood up to face the blockade imposed by the United States on our country. We are irremediably and absolutely independent. We have built what we have with our own hands,” he assured.

He also stressed that the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) “is being reborn and is marking territory for the future. Thanks to workers’ power and its capacity for rebirth, creativity, professionalism, the morale of the workers, PDVSA is being reborn.”

