Lula maintains leadership in voting intention with 45% in Brazil | News

A new Datafolha survey published this Friday reiterates that the candidate for the Presidency of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, maintains his leadership in the intention to vote with 45 percent, while the current president Jair Bolsonaro registered 34 percent, ahead of the elections next October.

Regarding the latest Datafolha survey, published on September 1, the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) maintained the percentage of support, but Bolsonaro had a growth of 2 percent.

In third place is former minister Ciro Gomes with 7 percent, followed by Senator Simone Tebet with 5 percent.

On the other hand, the study reports that among people who earn up to two minimum wages, former president Lula maintains the leadership with 54 percent, but only 26 percent support Bolsonaro.

Regarding the vote of women, who represent 52 percent of the electorate, the survey indicates that the PT has 46 percent support, while the current head of state has 29 percent.

The white and invalid votes added 4 percent, and 4 percent went to the undecided. These results arise after 2,676 people from 191 municipalities were interviewed, between September 8 and 9.

The margin of error plus or minus two percentage points and the confidence index is 95 percent. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



