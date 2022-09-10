Massacre in Guatemala leaves six dead | News

The Municipal Fire Department of Guatemala reported this Friday that unknown individuals murdered six people, including a minor, in the La Verbena neighborhood, located in the capital of the Central American country.

The authorities specified that the crime, for which firearms were used, occurred around 12:18 local time (18:18 GMT) inside a compact vehicle.

According to the statements of the neighbors who heard the detonations, those responsible for the incident were two individuals who were driving on a motorcycle in which they fled the scene.

According to information from municipal firefighters, a boy of approximately 5 years of age, two women, one 18 years old, another 20 years old, and three men, 60, 17 and 50 years old, were identified as murdered.

Agents from the Public Ministry proceeded to guard the area to gather evidence at the crime scene.

