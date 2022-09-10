Latin America

Massacre in Guatemala leaves six dead | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read

The Municipal Fire Department of Guatemala reported this Friday that unknown individuals murdered six people, including a minor, in the La Verbena neighborhood, located in the capital of the Central American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Fire leaves at least 12 dead in Sacatepéquez, Guatemala

The authorities specified that the crime, for which firearms were used, occurred around 12:18 local time (18:18 GMT) inside a compact vehicle.

According to the statements of the neighbors who heard the detonations, those responsible for the incident were two individuals who were driving on a motorcycle in which they fled the scene.

According to information from municipal firefighters, a boy of approximately 5 years of age, two women, one 18 years old, another 20 years old, and three men, 60, 17 and 50 years old, were identified as murdered.

Agents from the Public Ministry proceeded to guard the area to gather evidence at the crime scene.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Link between Bolivian opposition and acts of coca growers denounced | News

2 hours ago

Foreign Minister of Peru submits his irrevocable resignation | News

3 hours ago

Cuba denounces that it is a victim of US State terrorism | News

21 hours ago

JNE will present seven candidates for Mayor of Lima, Peru | News

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.