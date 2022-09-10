Link between Bolivian opposition and acts of coca growers denounced | News

The Minister of Rural Development and Lands of Bolivia, Remmy Gonzales, denounced this Friday the presence of activists and opposition politicians who were protagonists of the 2019 coup d’état in the vandalism carried out by coca growers related to Freddy Machicado, in Villa El Carmen de La Paz.

In this sense, he pointed out that “we have also seen that right-wing political actors have joined this vandalistic attitude, who even photographed themselves on the way (of the march) when they arrived in the city of La Paz, to show what? Sympathy, militancy to what they were going to do? To the acts of vandalism to destabilize the Government?

About what he delved into that among those identified in the mobilization were representatives of the Committee for the Defense of Democracy (Conade), the Civic Committee for Santa Cruz, and the Cruceñista Youth Union, which shows a political intention to destabilize the national government.

Coca producers from Yungas who marched to La Paz, partially destroyed the parallel market for the legal sale of coca that they demand be closed and attacked those who were inside. They are supported by the right that participated in the Nov2019 coup. (SEO TV images) @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/aVHNMCRrx9

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

September 8, 2022

“This right embedded in acts of vandalism, with irrational actions and total violence, without measuring consequences, attacking the integrity of women, children and older adults who were protecting their coca inside (market),” said the senior official.

The senior official also expressed repudiation of the protests; At the same time, he avoided that the attacks on coca grower leaders Arnold Alanes and Freddy Machicado have their origin in an internal conflict of the Departmental Association of Coca Producers (Adepcoca).

For his part, the head of the Justice portfolio, Iván Lima, stressed that the authorities are working to find and punish those responsible for these vandalism events.

“Violence is reprehensible and the use of explosives has a rule and has a sanction provided for in our criminal legislation, there will have to be investigations, there will have to be a due process that identifies the authors, no one can attack anyone and the way in which Bolivian citizens have been attacked is not part of democracy





