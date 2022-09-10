Foreign Minister of Peru submits his irrevocable resignation | News

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, Miguel Rodríguez Mackay, presented this Friday his irrevocable resignation to the Government of the president of the South American country, Pedro Castillo.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They present a motion against the Minister of Transport of Peru

“Guided by my ways and convictions, and after talking with the SPR Pedro Castillo, upon his arrival in Lima, I inform that I have submitted my irrevocable resignation as chancellor,” Rodríguez Mackay wrote in the official account of the portfolio on the social network Twitter. .

In that same tweet, the now former official published the letter he addressed to the president, in which he stressed that, as a statesman, “always forged on solid principles widely known, I have accompanied his management during this month and four days in office that trusted me”.

Foreign Minister Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Mackay: Guided by my ways and convictions, and after speaking with SPR Pedro Castillo, upon his arrival in Lima, I inform that I have submitted my irrevocable resignation as Foreign Minister. pic.twitter.com/cb8xGrGI5n

— Chancellery Peru���� (@CancilleriaPeru)

September 10, 2022

He pointed out that in this period his objective was to “revitalize” Peru’s foreign policy, “having as a guide the great figures and referents of Peruvian diplomacy and international law.”

“On the occasion of thanking you for the opportunity you gave me to direct the bicentennial Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from whose administrative quarry I come, I wish you the success that Peru deserves,” concluded the letter from Rodríguez Mackay, who was the fourth chancellor of the Government of Castillo, who assumed power in July 2021.

Castillo and Rodríguez Mackay had several differences on international issues, particularly regarding the recognition of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

Last August, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it was announced that Peru was withdrawing official recognition of the SADR and breaking “all relations with this entity“, while announcing that the country was going to strengthen bilateral relations with Morocco. .

However, President Castillo published on social media his defense of the “sovereign self-determination” of the SADR.

One year after establishing diplomatic relations with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, we reaffirm ourselves in persisting in the defense of its sovereign self-determination.

– Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe)

September 8, 2022

“One year after establishing diplomatic relations with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, we reaffirm ourselves in persisting in the defense of its sovereign self-determination,” said the Peruvian leader.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source