Cuba denounces that it is a victim of US State terrorism | News

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, denounced this Thursday that his country is a victim of State terrorism maintained by the Government of the United States (USA) against that Caribbean nation for more than six decades.

In an interview with an international media outlet, the Cuban diplomat said that the United States still keeps the island on the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, and the Administration of President Joe Biden continues with the unfair position of his predecessors with regarding the island.

“When talking to (US) government officials, despite the fact that they find no reason for Cuba to be on the list, they say that it is difficult for them because of the political aspect,” explained the Cuban official, who also assured that the continuity of this policy seeks Cuba to be seen in the world as a failed state.

Arbitrarily and unilaterally, the US State Department has included Cuba on a list of countries that allegedly sponsor international terrorism. It is a designation without any basis, authority or international support. pic.twitter.com/ozK8Hhgmgd

— CUBAONU (@CUBAONU)

September 8, 2022

In this regard, the deputy minister stressed that while US officials immorally allege that removing Cuba from the list is difficult from a political point of view, the national economy “suffers additional pain to that already imposed by the blockade” for years.

Consequently, he explained that those who wish to trade with the Greater Antilles can face sanctions by the US, and indicated that for this reason at least 30 financial and banking institutions have broken off their relations with Cuba.

Fernández de Cossío stressed that his country’s economy could develop if it is excluded from the list of nations that support terrorism, and stressed that the island’s government hopes that there will be a favorable policy change on the part of the United States, the time he recalled that President Biden, during his electoral campaign, promised to renew relations with the island.

During the second term of former President Barack Obama, Cuba was removed from the list; however, at the epilogue of his term, former President Donald Trump relisted her as a sponsor of terrorism and received new sanctions.

Biden has yet to follow through on his campaign promises to restore relations with Cuba; On the contrary, he decided to extend the trade restrictions against the Caribbean country until 2023.





