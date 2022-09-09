JNE will present seven candidates for Mayor of Lima, Peru | News

The National Elections Jury (JNE) of Peru will present this Thursday the seven candidates for mayor of Lima (capital) along with the respective axes on which each government proposal is based, with a view to the regional and municipal elections scheduled for next October 2.

It is estimated that at least 8 million people from Lima will go to the polls to elect their representatives to the Metropolitan Council for a new four-year period, which will be made up of a mayor and 39 aldermen.

With a view to this new electoral contest, the JNE registered candidates from the parties Podemos, Renovación Popular, Somos Perú, Frente de la Esperanza, Juntos por el Perú, Alianza para el Progreso and Perú Libre, although an affiliate is listed as a candidate for councillor. of Advance Country.

The government proposals of the seven candidates revolve around five priority axes in the Peruvian capital: urban development, infrastructure, citizen security, fight against corruption and transit.

However, local media warn that a recent report by the Kuskachay Civil Association shows that five of the seven candidates for mayor have serious legal or ethical problems.

Daniel Urresti from Podemos, Rafael López Aliaga from Renovación Popular and George Forsyth from Somos Perú have registered charges in their resumes, as they are accused of participating in homicides, violations of personal and labor freedoms, abuses of authority and other types. of violent acts.

Likewise, the candidates Omar Chehade of Alianza para el Progreso and Gonzalo Alegría of Together for Peru, have charges for crimes committed by officials and for bribery, respectively.

Only the candidates Elizabeth León (Front of Hope) and Yuri Castro (Free Peru) do not have a judicial record, according to the platform of the Kuskachay Civil Association.

In this sense, the director of that entity, Eduardo Herrera, indicated that it is up to the parties to impose harsh sanctions against those who wish to run for public office, and citizens have the right to select who deserves to be their representative.

The regional elections on October 2 will take place throughout Peru. The new regional representatives that are elected will assume their functions next year.





