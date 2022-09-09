Carabineros represses student mobilization in Chile | News

Members of Carabineros repressed this Thursday high school and university students who mobilized in Santiago, the Chilean capital, to demand improvements in the education sector.

Chilean students will march for improvements in education

Users of social networks have shared images and videos of moments in which Carabineros used water cannons and tear gas canisters against those present at the march, called by the Revolutionary Secondary Coordinator.

Among the demands of the students for the Chilean authorities are minimum conditions to study, such as the recovery of infrastructure, secured internet, comprehensive sexual education and free transportation.

The Revolutionary Secondary Coordinator declared to a local media that “in this return to class that our high schools and education are more trafficked than ever, there is a total abandonment by the powerful of education.”

These mobilizations were also carried out in other locations in Chile to join the demands of the students in the capital.

CHILE | Center of Santiago. Young man is hit by the jet of the water launcher at close range, hitting his body against the wall and the floor. The cannon directed the shot on the minor in the center of Santiago. According to protocols, the jet should never be directed at the body (12:45) pic.twitter.com/wEeLq47V0K

— THINK PRESS 315 thousand Followers (@ThinkPrensa)

September 8, 2022

According to Piensa Prensa, a young man was hit by the jet of a water lance at close range that “hit his body against the wall and the floor.”

These mobilizations occur after the constitutional plebiscite was held last Sunday in which the option of rejecting the text of the new Magna Carta presented to replace the current one, in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, won.





