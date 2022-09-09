Argentine Senate repudiates attack against Cristina Fernández | News

The Argentine Senate approved this Thursday a draft declaration in repudiation of the assassination attempt against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, which occurred on September 1 near her residence, reiterating its solidarity with her and her family.

READ ALSO

Justice accuses those responsible for the attack on Cristina Fernández

Two draft resolutions were presented, the first by Senator Nora del Valle Giménez to express repudiation of the attack against the vice president, while the second corresponded to Clara Vega to express solidarity with Fernández and request the “prompt clarification of the fact” .

The unified initiative was approved with 37 votes in favor in a special session, convened by the Frente de Todos (FdT) interbloc, and to which the opposition representatives did not attend.

With 37 affirmative votes, the draft declaration that repudiates the assassination attempt on the life of the Vice President of the Nation, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, is unanimously approved.

– Argentine Senate (@SenadoArgentina)

September 8, 2022

For its part, the opposition interbloc of Together for Change published a statement indicating that they would not attend the session because they did not endorse “the political-partisan use of Congress.”

In this regard, Vega considered that the opposition did not take note “of what they generate by sitting in the media every day as opinion experts generating hatred and rejection in the public (…) no dimension was taken of what could have happened if that shot it was accurate.”

��You can download the draft declaration that repudiates the attack against the Vice President of the Nation and President of the Honorable Chamber of Senators of the Nation Dr. Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner through this link ➡️

– Argentine Senate (@SenadoArgentina)

September 8, 2022

In turn, the national senator for the City of Buenos Aires, Mariano Recalde, said that the debate on hate speech could “involve a bill.”

“It’s not about getting political gain, but to end the hatred that generates so much trouble, evil and anguish (…) Nobody wants to control the media. It’s something we never did and they always acted with total freedom. view how they think and what things they say especially when Peronism governs,” he declared.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source