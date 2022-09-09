President Maduro receives the Minister of Commerce of Colombia | News

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting on Thursday with the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism of Colombia, Germán Umaña Mendoza, within the framework of strengthening relations between the two nations.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ambassador of Venezuela delivers credential letters to the president of Colombia

The meeting, held at the Miraflores Palace (seat of the Government), was conducive for the delegations of both parties to review the cooperation map and a common roadmap.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the head of state stressed that “the path of reunion and cooperation is opening, which will strengthen the economies of two brother peoples.”

Important meeting with Germán Umaña Mendoza, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism of the Republic of Colombia. The path of reunion and cooperation is opening, which will strengthen the economies of two sister nations. It’s the Route! Colombia and Venezuela, United. pic.twitter.com/h8tfzf18qP

– Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

September 8, 2022

Umaña was represented by Colombia along with the Director of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Luís Fernando Fuentes; and the Secretary of Border and International Cooperation, Víctor Alfonso Bautista Olarte.

In turn, the Venezuelan president was accompanied by the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez; the sector vice-president for Economy, Tarek El Aissami; the Minister for Agriculture and Land, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, as well as the Ambassador of Caracas in Colombia, Félix Plasencia.

The reestablishment of relations between Venezuela and Colombia took place after President Gustavo Petro took office, which has allowed representatives of both countries to discuss cooperation in various areas.

For his part, the Venezuelan president indicated, last August, that he would propose to his Colombian counterpart the creation of a large productive commercial economic zone “between Norte de Santander and the entire state of Táchira. A binational zone of economic, commercial, productive “.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source