Murder of another peace signer denounced in Tibú, Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia denounced this Thursday the murder of another signer of the Peace Agreement that occurred in the Tibú municipality of the department of Norte de Santander.

New massacre leaves at least three dead in Bolívar, Colombia

According to the entity, the victim was identified as Reude Suárez Guerrero, who was carrying out his reincorporation process and was linked to the Association for Reconciliation and Peace in Catatumbo (Repazcat).

Local authorities specified that the 34-year-old ex-combatant was killed by individuals who were traveling on a motorcycle and shot him inside his home, located in the Miraflores neighborhood.

Name: Reude Suarez Guerrero
Date: 07/09/22
Place: Tibú, North Santander

Reude was currently carrying out his reincorporation process in the municipality of Tibú, Norte de Santander. He was linked to the Association -Repazcat- in which he developed his individual project. pic.twitter.com/SC7k2QSmJ2

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)
September 8, 2022

With this fact, Indepaz has registered that 34 signatories have been assassinated in this 2022 and 340 since the Agreements, in 2016.

For its part, the Comunes Party shared a message to express that “it deeply hurts us to report that Reude Suárez, peace signer, was assassinated yesterday in Tibú, Norte de Santander.”

The Ombudsman’s Office had issued an early warning notifying that “it is observed that the threat factors are multiple.”



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

