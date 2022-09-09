Hurricane Kay hits the Mexican state of Baja California Sur | News

Hurricane Kay made landfall this Thursday in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, Mexico, with category one on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the authorities of that Latin American country reported.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) detailed that at the time of making landfall in Bahia, Mulegé, 110 kilometers southeast of Punta Eugenia, had sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour with gusts of more than 150 kilometers per hour.

The hurricane that moves at a speed close to 22 kilometers per hour heading north-northwest threatens other locations from the north of Punta Abreojos, Baja California Sur, to San José de las Palomas, Baja California.

Despite the fact that Kay does not pass through all these regions and has weakened when it makes landfall, falling from category two to one, the authorities stress that the intense rains it brings with it will be a threat to the resident population.

It is worth mentioning that, until the moment of this information, the Mexican authorities had recognized the death of three people, however, local media emphasize that the number may be around seven and even ten perished.

The Mexican government urges people to stay away from flooded river sources, low-lying areas at risk of landslides, secure objects that can become projectiles due to strong winds, not touch downed cables, and stay away from electrical installations, trees, and billboards.





