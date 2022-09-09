Case of dengue type 4 confirmed in Costa Rica | News

The Costa Rican Ministry of Health reported Thursday that it detected a case of dengue type 4 or DENV-4, serotype, which had not been found in the country since 2000.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Rubella case detected in Bolivia after 16 years

The director of Health Surveillance, Rodrigo Marín confirmed that the minor patient was taken to a health institution on August 23 due to fever, nausea, skin rashes, general weakness, muscle and joint pain, bleeding gums and nose and other symptoms.

The health institution indicated that the infant is stable and under medical protocols for his full recovery after testing positive for the sample at the Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health (Inciensa).

#Last minute Type 4 dengue case is registered in Costa Rica, informs Salud.

This type of dengue had not been reported in the country since 2000, the ministry said.

– Amelia Rueda (@ameliarueda)

September 8, 2022

Rodrigo Marín asked the population that in the presence of symptoms such as fever, general malaise, muscle pain, vomiting and even abdominal pain, they move to a health service and not self-medicate.

As only cases of dengue type 1 and 2 were detected in the country this year, the health authorities insisted that with the appearance of type 4, measures to contain the disease should continue to be strengthened.

Information platforms confirm that so far 5 types of dengue are known, DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, DENV-4 and DENV-5 and type 4 can even be asymptomatic. However, health sources confirm that in none of the cases should this disease be dismissed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source