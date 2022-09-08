Ambassador of Venezuela delivers credential letters to the president of Colombia | News

The Venezuelan ambassador to Colombia, Félix Plasencia, formally handed over credentials to President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday at the Palacio de Nariño, a meeting that was also attended by Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva.

President Maduro receives credential letters from the Colombian ambassador

“The delivery of credential letters from Félix Plasencia to Gustavo Petro completes the sealing of this new stage of peace diplomacy between Colombia and Venezuela,” said Foreign Minister Carlos Faría.

On August 31, Ambassador Plasencia was received by Leyva where he handed over the copies of style that accredit him as a representative of the Bolivarian Government in Bogotá.

This action consolidates the reestablishment of bilateral relations, since on August 29, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received the credentials of the Colombian ambassador in Caracas, Armando Benedetti, at the Miraflores Palace (seat of the Government). .

During the act, the president stressed that the meeting with Benedetti, “was a pleasant and fraternal meeting with the new ambassador of our sister Colombia, it is the beginning of a stage of diplomatic relations of brotherhood, peace and respect.”

Just as Benedetti has met with Venezuelan authorities to reactivate essential areas of bilateral relations, Ambassador Plasencia held a meeting in Bogotá with the Colombian Minister of Commerce, Germán Umaña, in which they ratified their commitment to promote trade between both nations. .

Commitment of Venezuela and Colombia to peace

The Venezuelan ambassador highlighted the deep commitment of both nations to peace and integration in the region.

“Venezuela and Colombia have a historic and profound commitment to our region, to the Caribbean, to South America, to Central America, and to the entire American continent; and from here as a reference for peace, for solidarity, for integration, for cooperation with the rest of the world,” he declared in a program on the state-run Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

Plasencia noted that the receipt of his credentials by President Petro was a “solemn and important event, but above all it confirms our commitment to brotherhood with a nearby town, with a neighboring country, between governments in solidarity, between governments that are committed to for the commitment to the citizen, to the people, to improve and dignify the lives of our compatriots”.

In addition, he indicated that they will work to advance and “look to the future”, within the framework of building relations between the two countries. The ambassador assured that he foresees new rapprochements, encounters, growth and development between Venezuela and Colombia, “to improve the lives of all our citizens in a close, united manner.”

