Canadian Police Expand Search for Massacre Suspect | News

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced on Wednesday that the search continues for the second suspect in a wave of deadly stabbings in the province of Saskatchewan, in the west of the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

One of two mass stabbing suspects found dead in Canada

In this sense, the authorities specified that after the criminal act, which occurred last Sunday in the James Smith Cree Nation indigenous community and in the town of Weldon, where ten fatalities and 18 injuries were reported.

According to the investigative police, it is possible that the suspect, identified as Myles Sanderson, may have transited the James Smith Cree Nation last Tuesday, before which the population was advised to take refuge and not have contact of any kind with the individual.

1/2 Update for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: Damien Sanderson has been located deceased. #RCMPSK continues to search for Myles Sanderson, who is 6 foot one inch and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be injured and seek medical attention. pic.twitter.com/LeS7mWGaL9

— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK)

September 5, 2022

“Myles Sanderson is considered armed and dangerous, has a long criminal history and had warrants for his arrest prior to the stabbings,” said Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore.

The police commissioner added that the citizen’s brother, Damien Sanderson, also charged with multiple felonies in connection with the mass stabbing, was reported dead Monday by the James Smith Cree Nation.

the #RCMP is continuing to search for Myles Sanderson. Please continue to follow directions from police during this ongoing investigation. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all people of Saskatchewan at this difficult time. @RCMPSK

— RCMP (@rcmpgrcpolice)

September 6, 2022

Before the event, Commissioner Blackmore indicated that the deceased’s injuries were not self-inflicted but the Saskatchewan coroner’s office will determine the exact cause of death.

It should be noted that community leaders from the James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency as of Sunday, September 4, in response to numerous murders and attacks against members of the region.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source