Hurricane Kay reaches category 2 as it hits the Mexican coast | News

According to data provided by the National Water Commission (Conagua), Hurricane Kay, which is hitting the Pacific coast of Mexico, intensified this Wednesday and reached category two on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Hurricane Kay leaves at least three dead in Guerrero, Mexico

In this sense, the secretary of Civil Protection in the state of Guerrero, Roberto Arroyo Matus, pointed out that three people, including a minor, perished in this territory.

In addition to this data, local media point out that seven people have perished in the last few hours due to the effects of the system, but this figure has not been confirmed by the authorities.

Kay has maximum sustained winds of over 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 195 kilometers per hour have been measured. At the same time, it is heading northwest with a translation speed of 19 kilometers per hour and it is believed that it can reach the category three this Wednesday.

Conagua highlighted that the event will cause intense rains in the states of Sinaloa, Sonora and Nayarit located in northwestern Mexico; Likewise, a surveillance zone was established from the north of Punta Abreojos, Baja California Sur, to San José de las Palomas, Baja California.

Similarly, the authorities warned about the rainfall that will increase the levels in the rivers and streams, as well as can cause landslides and floods in low-lying areas of the aforementioned regions.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



