Parlatino rejects attack against Cristina Fernández | News

The regional, permanent and unicameral body, made up of the national Parliaments of Latin America and the Caribbean (Parlatino) spoke this Wednesday denouncing the attack committed against the Argentine Vice President, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on September 1, 2022.

Investigations advance into attack against Cristina Fernández

The entity, which “follows the defense of democracy, peace and justice as a firm and unalterable principle”, condemned the assassination attempt and also the violence and hate speech that arose in the Argentine nation and outside of it.

“That hate speech and practice dent the very foundation of democracy as a political system and as a form of expression in the public order of citizens and distorts the functioning of institutions and their relationship with civil society,” the entity stressed.

In this sense, the Parlatino does not accept “under any reason, explanation, or excuse that men or women attempt against the democratically elected authorities and that the popular will is expressed.”

Similarly, for the Latin American organization, these elements are principles of government adopted by the countries of the region, an idea also raised by the president of Parlatino, Silvia Giacoppo, who expressed her solidarity with the Argentine vice president

The assassination attempt occurred when Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was returning to her home in Recoleta and greeting hundreds of Argentines who gathered day and night at the entrance to Cristina Fernández’s residence to express their support and solidarity in the face of the judicial lawfare against her. .

