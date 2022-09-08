PAHO reports more than 30,000 cases of monkeypox in the region | News

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned this Wednesday that the American continent is the epicenter of monkeypox, reporting more than 30,000 positive cases of the disease.

According to the director of the regional organization, Carissa Etienne, most infections accumulate in the United States, Brazil, Peru and Canada; mainly men who maintain homosexual relationships, although it was also detected in at least 145 women and 54 people under 18 years of age.

“Stigma has no place in public health, if we are not proactive in overcoming these barriers, monkeypox will spread silently,” the authority warned.

Given the spread of the disease throughout the Americas, Etienne pointed out that at the request of PAHO member states, the organization closed an agreement with the producer of the monkeypox vaccine to make it available to the countries of the region.

In this sense, the entity added that as a consequence of the insufficiency of immunizations against monkeypox at the international level; As well as the lack of an effective treatment against the disease, it is necessary for the nations of the area to promote actions to stop the rise in infections.

Thus, for example, the official called for the creation of effective communication campaigns, with practical, honest and specific messages, to provide the population with information on how monkeypox is transmitted, what the specific symptoms are and when to seek medical attention. .

Etienne added that decentralization of testing is imperative, particularly for high-risk individuals; as well as guaranteeing the training of health professionals to provide respectful and high-quality care.

“As we saw with the global response to Covid-19, access to resources and sustained collaboration are critical to stopping a virus, an effective public health response requires us to be decisive, act quickly and prioritize supporting the most vulnerable in our region,” stressed Etienne.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



