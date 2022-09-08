Peruvian congressman suspended after accusation of sexual abuse | News

The Congress of Peru ruled this Thursday by majority and without votes against, the suspension for only 120 days of parliamentarian Freddy Díaz, who is accused of raping a worker of said legislative body.

The Legislative Ethics Commission proposed the maximum sanction contemplated by Congress against the politician, which was approved by the entity with 99 votes in favor and four abstentions and established the discount of his assets for the same period.

The feminist activist, Anahi Durand, who was the Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations, specified that Congress finally approved a 120-day suspension for Freddy Díaz, the congressman accused of rape.

“How much longer will it take to approve his immunity or disqualification and for him to respond to justice like any citizen? Impunity cannot be imposed in the face of this crime”, Anahi Durand assessed.

For her part, the current minister of said portfolio, Claudia Dávila Moscoso welcomed the suspension of the congressman, “denounced for sexual violation of one of his workers. Let’s continue joining forces in defense of women, “she said.

