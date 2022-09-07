Hurricane Kay leaves at least three dead in Guerrero, Mexico | News

Hurricane Kay, which tonight had maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour, has left at least three people dead as it passes through the Mexican Pacific coast, an official source reported Monday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Storm Kay intensifies to a hurricane in the Mexican Pacific

Kay, which is expected to intensify to category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale (out of a maximum of five) sometime this Tuesday, also caused damage to homes, fallen trees and overflowing rivers in the state of Guerrero.

The state secretary of Civil Protection of Guerrero, Roberto Arroyo, declared to the press: “Three people have died since this cyclonic condition began.”

The governor of the state of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, reported on her Twitter account that she presided over the session of the State Civil Protection Council, “to reinforce coordinated work in response to incidents” caused by the natural phenomenon.

I presided over the Session of the Guerrero State Civil Protection Council, to reinforce the coordinated work in response to the incidents that Tropical Storm “Kay” has left in its wake. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/x6pREVQPLw

– Evelyn Salgado Pineda (@EvelynSalgadoP)

September 5, 2022

Together with the head of Civil Protection, “we reviewed the issue of damages, as well as the weather forecast for the next few hours, redoubling attention to citizen reports,” added the state official.

According to a report from the National Water Commission (Conagua), the cloudy bands of Kay, which is moving west-northwest over the waters of the Mexican Pacific, will cause torrential rains in the states of Colima, Michoacán, Nayarit and Sinaloa, as well as heavy rains in Jalisco.

These entities announced, as a precautionary measure, the closure of ports and the suspension of classes.

#manzanillo

The strong winds of the hurricane #kay they were also felt inside the Port where the air collapsed a container stowage, inside the SSA Mexico Terminal, so far the Port authorities have not issued any statement. pic.twitter.com/tLBumpHoaa

– Diariovigia (@Diariovigia_Mzo)

September 6, 2022

In the port of Manzanillo, Colima, the local press reported on Twitter that the strong winds of the hurricane collapsed a container stowage inside the SSA Mexico Terminal.

tonight the #HurricaneKay It is located 510 km southwest of Manzanillo, Colima and moves west-northwest.

By agreement of the State Civil Protection Council, classes are suspended throughout the entity for all educational levels.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/t8lzG90pBG

– Victor Castro (@VictorCastroCos)

September 6, 2022

The governor of the state of Baja California Sur, Víctor Castro, announced for his part that in preparation for Kay’s eventual arrival, classes were suspended for everyone throughout the entity for all educational levels.

Conagua indicated that at 10:00 p.m. local time (02:00 GMT on Tuesday) the eye of the hurricane was located 525 kilometers southwest of Manzanillo, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 155 kilometers per hour. , and moving west-northwest at 17 kilometers per hour.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source