President of the Peruvian Congress, Lady Camones, is dismissed | News

The Congress of Peru approved this Monday the motion of censure by which Lady Camones was removed as its president, after leaking a conversation between her and the leader of the Alianza Para el Progreso (APP) party, César Acuña, in which she would benefit him with the approval of a bill.

With 61 votes in favor, 47 against and 5 abstentions, the Peruvian Congress endorsed the motion of censure against Camones, and declared the vacancy; therefore, a new vote must be called to find his replacement.

Regarding the conversation, in the same Acuña, the APP candidate for the Regional Government of La Libertad, a Peruvian department where Trujillo is located, asked Camones to speed up the process of approving said bill. “The agreement is that the APP caucus is going to lead the creation of the district of Alto Trujillo,” Acuña said on the subject.

Presented by various congressmen, including Guillermo Bermejo (PD), Katy Ugarte (BM), Ruth Luque (CD-JPP), and Kely Portalatino (PL), the motion of censure accused Camones of usurping functions, illegal sponsorship, and influence peddling.

“In her capacity as president of the Board of Directors, she is the one that leads the development of the agenda of the plenary sessions and decides which bills will go to debate and approval, all in accordance with the content of the broadcast audios where they are heard. the orders and demands of a person outside the Legislature,” argued the congressmen who presented the motion.

Meanwhile, the APP legislator César Salhuana requested to reject the motion, arguing that “the leader proposes that some projects be prioritized, no document was moved, there was no management regarding the request, therefore, the illegal act is not configured, there is no submission of the president of Congress to the will of a candidate. I ask that the motion be denied.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



