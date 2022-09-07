Brazilian indigenous mobilize in defense of the Amazon | News

Brazilian indigenous people of different ethnic groups mobilized in São Paulo and other cities in the country to protest against the deforestation and destruction of the Amazon and other biomes in that country.

On the Day of the Amazon and International Indigenous Women, they met in São Paulo at Augusta Park, where the native leader Sonia Guajajara stated that she will charge politicians for the demarcation of territories; solutions against illegal mining causing mercury contamination; and deforestation.

To which he added that “we are standing up to say that we are not going to go backwards, we are going to populate politics, to populate the National Congress” as part of a movement in which women from indigenous communities built a circle with plants and materials from the jungle that formed the phrases: Amazonia is Indigenous Woman. Indigenous Woman is Amazon.

A misrule that defends or agribusiness, facilitates or illegal garimpo and disrespects the rights of two indigenous people. With records of burns, defending the Amazon is not more of a choice, it's survival!

– Sonia Guajajara

September 5, 2022

Meanwhile, in Manaus, capital of the state of Amazonas (northwest), native leaders and representatives of social minorities also demonstrated against the threats suffered by their peoples by the Government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Several complaints made by various organizations maintain that the Bolsonaro administration “weakened the federal environmental protection agencies, the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources and the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation, leaving indigenous lands still more vulnerable to invasion.

Today is the day of the Amazon and this afternoon the fires in the largest tropical forest in the world spread smoke throughout Brazil and neighboring countries, shows the Goes-16/INPE satellite. Since January, 58,000 fires have been registered, 20% more than in the same period of 2021.

– André Vieira

September 5, 2022

This has been denounced on more than one occasion before the Human Rights Council of the United Nations by the Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil under charges of extermination policy against native communities.

To which is added the increase in murders, various death threats and attempted murders against indigenous people in recent years, a population that, according to estimates from the last national census, exceeds 900,000 Brazilians.

From January 1 to September 4 of this year 2022, the Amazon registered 58,000 fires, 20 percent more than those that occurred in the same period of 2021.

For its part, other research indicates that the Amazon region has lost the equivalent of ten times the surface of the state of Rio de Janeiro in 37 years; while registering the largest deforestation in 15 years.

Currently, a cloud of smoke caused by forest fires is spreading across northern Brazil and neighboring countries, which, according to data from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), covers an area of ​​five million square kilometers.





