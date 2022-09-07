Mexico expects the rescue of miners in Pinabete to last six months | News

The national coordinator of Civil Protection of Mexico, Laura Velázquez, announced this Tuesday that the extraction of the bodies of the 10 miners who were trapped as a result of an accident at the Pinabete mine, in the state of Coahuila, may be extracted in about six months.

During a public conversation that the official held with the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as part of the usual morning press conference of the head of state, it was announced that the relatives of the victims will be compensated in the coming days by of the Human Rights Undersecretary of the Interior.

Likewise, Velázquez assured that the relatives agreed to erect a monument to the memory of the deceased workers, once the excavation activities of an open pit are completed to proceed later with the removal of the bodies.

The plan was designed with advice from American and German companies that are experts in rescue actions, and it is estimated that about five million cubic meters will be excavated in a pit at least 60 meters deep, to later close it and build the memorial.

“This schedule of activities allows us to identify that, six months after the work of the Federal Electricity Commission began in this mine -which is going to carry out an open pit-, six months later they will reach the galleries and they will be in optimal conditions. to rescue our miners,” said the federal official.

The person in charge of the rescue work also announced that on this day a technical table will meet in Coahuila to agree on the actions, where representatives of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), the National Water Commission (Conagua ), the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and Civil Protection.

In this sense, he emphasized that the details offered by the Ministry of Economy on the mining concessions are available and they have worked together with the Attorney General’s Office to proceed with legal actions.

Laura Velázquez affirmed that the federal government does not rest in the rescue actions, and is moved by the pain of the relatives and the circumstances in which the miners died.

On August 3, the galleries of the Pinabete mine were flooded after drilling the walls near the neighboring Conchas Norte mine, which contained high levels of water due to the occurrence of rains in the region.

The investigations of the authorities have shown that the mine was exploited illegally, for which the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office has announced the arrest warrant against three responsible parties.

