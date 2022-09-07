Chilean students carry out a massive march towards La Moneda | News

Hundreds of students demonstrated peacefully this Tuesday in Plaza Dignidad in Santiago in favor of a new constitutional process in Chile.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Chilean President meets with leaders of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies

Hours before the changes in the cabinet of President Gabriel Boric are announced, the students make their march to the Palacio de la Moneda.

After the exit plebiscite on the proposal for a new constitution last Sunday, which was rejected, the Boric government proposed starting a new constituent process.

Under the call to protest against the result of the Plebiscite, request the release of the prisoners of the social outbreak and demand prompt improvements in education, about 1,000 high school students gathered in Plaza Baquedano, another name of the so-called Plaza Dignidad.

Police Public Order Control (COP) personnel diverted private cars and public buses to avoid incidents, while keeping all access to the Government headquarters closed.

Carabineros reported launches of blunt targets at uniformed personnel in the Alameda.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source