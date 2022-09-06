Fire leaves at least 12 dead in Sacatepéquez, Guatemala | News

At least 12 people died this Tuesday as a result of a reported fire in a house in the municipality of Magdalena Milpas Altas, belonging to the department of Sacatepéquez, located in the central region of Guatemala.

In this regard, the Municipal Departmental and Volunteer Firefighters reported that, according to the preliminary report, the victims died due to carbon monoxide inhalation caused by the flames.

Among the possible causes of the incident, the cooking of corn for the sale of tortillas in the house located in zone 5 of Magdalena Milpas Altas stands out, which was quickly consumed due to the fragility of the structure.

The spokesman for the Departmental Municipal Firefighters, Cecilio Chacaj, pointed out that “upon arrival at the residence, work was done to control the fire and rescue the family; however, it was confirmed that they were deceased.”

For his part, the member of the Volunteer Fire Department, Julio Álvarez, pointed out that it was difficult to face the fire due to the difficult access of the motorized pumps due to the number of vehicles and the narrowness of the site.

In this sense, emergency vehicles have been mobilized to the scene of the events, as well as an investigation team from the National Civil Police and the Public Ministry.

After identifying the bodies, the authorities indicate that of the 12 victims, six were minors, who ranged from 4 months to 14 years of age. The remains of the children were transferred to the Morgue of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif).





