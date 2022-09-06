Lula considers that he can win in the first round of elections | News

The candidate for the Workers’ Party (PT) for the elections scheduled for October in Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, considered this Tuesday that he can win in the first round.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Brazilian indigenous mobilize in defense of the Amazon

“I don’t have to be ashamed to try to win on the first lap. If those who have 5 percent (of voting intention in the polls) dream of reaching 40 percent, why can’t those who have more than 40 percent dream of having a little more and winning in the first round? , questioned the former Brazilian president.

Likewise, Lula revealed that he suffers attacks from the other candidates, not only from his main opponent, the current president Jair Bolsonaro, but also from the others.

When people dream together, we say it becomes reality. I am convinced that if we continue working the way we are, we can win not 1st turn.

– Lula 13 (@LulaOficial)

September 6, 2022

Similarly, the Brazilian leader stressed that he did not intend to lower the level of the electoral campaign because, according to his words, this seems to be the most difficult elections he has faced for competing against someone who does not know about any democratic practice.

In this sense, Lula stressed that his main opponent works based on spreading false news on a daily basis and, instead, the PT’s strategy is to continue discussing and exchanging on issues that interest the Brazilian people in order to help solve their problems. in case of taking the presidential chair.

“We have to try to discuss the issues that interest the Brazilian people. The people want to solve the problem of their debt, their unemployment, to put an end to the informal economy and the people want to smile again and eat in that country”, pointed out the PT leader.

Lula took the opportunity to emphasize that despite the direct attacks against him, he will not fall for the provocations of his opponents and will continue with the same calm of the first day, reminding people that it is possible to rebuild Brazil and make it a better country.

According to the polls, Lula leads the intention to vote in the South American country with at least 44 percent of the votes. Jair Bolsonaro, her main rival, has closed the gap between the two in recent months and now has about 31 percent of the support.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source